Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,998,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,588 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.51% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $301,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after buying an additional 886,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 870,948 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

DGRO traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $54.08. 17,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,679. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $55.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07.

