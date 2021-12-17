Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.75% of W. P. Carey worth $100,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.42. 11,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,668. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.