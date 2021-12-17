Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $705.22 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $705,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 112.0% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $461.02. 327,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

