Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $203.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 772,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $203,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $270.20. 46,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,193. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.21 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.