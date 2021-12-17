Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $119,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $142.65. 1,631,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.68.

