Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,874 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $158,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.64. 59,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,491. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.