Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 110,300 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $140,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 205,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 54,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

