Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore Sells 3,000 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $96.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

