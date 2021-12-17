Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history with its bottom line having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Recovering economy along with gradually improving loan commitments and a loan pipeline will likely stoke its net interest income (NII) growth. Comerica’s prospects also look promising as its revenues and efficiency initiatives are likely to boost its financials. Backed by a decent liquidity position, the company’s capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. Prudent cost-management activities will likely aid in alleviating bottom-line pressure. However, the lack of diversification in Comerica’s loan portfolio and in its geographical footprint is a near-term woe amid an uncertain economy and a competitive market.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.10.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $51.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Comerica by 16.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Comerica by 14.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Comerica by 53.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

