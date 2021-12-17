Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Oakview Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 7.1% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 46.6% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 13.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.84 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

