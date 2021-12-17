Colliers Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SeaChange International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.71. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.