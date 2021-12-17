Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $32,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

