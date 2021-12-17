Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Up to $16.53

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $17.06. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 1,285 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,808,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,245,000 after buying an additional 810,277 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $7,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 700,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 343,312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 300,252 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 504,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 253,578 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

