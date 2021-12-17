Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 124.5% from the November 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of CGEAF opened at $75.60 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $98.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

