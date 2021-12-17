Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 144,695 shares.The stock last traded at $50.46 and had previously closed at $51.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.244 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

