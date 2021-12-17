CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCMP. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $186.31 on Thursday. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.52.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.