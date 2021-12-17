Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder Sells 6,500 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $857,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cloudflare stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.38 and a beta of 0.66.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
