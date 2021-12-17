Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder Sells 6,500 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $857,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cloudflare stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,685,000 after buying an additional 51,768 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $453,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $12,042,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.