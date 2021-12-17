Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $7,564,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $7,632,494.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $9,100,322.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $6,660,228.90.

Cloudflare stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average of $136.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,685,000 after buying an additional 51,768 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $12,042,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

