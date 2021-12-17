Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 19,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 74,966 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

