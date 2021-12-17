CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Downgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of CK Hutchison stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. CK Hutchison has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35.
CK Hutchison Company Profile
