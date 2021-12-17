CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Downgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CK Hutchison stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. CK Hutchison has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

