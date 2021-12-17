City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

City stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. City has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.86.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in City by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in City by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in City by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in City by 89.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in City by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

