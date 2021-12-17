Citigroup Raises Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $26.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a PEG ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,894 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,246,000 after acquiring an additional 745,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.