Citigroup Raises Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target to $28.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE BRDG opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

