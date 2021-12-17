Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. blooom inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $61.07 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

