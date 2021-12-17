Citigroup Downgrades Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) to Neutral

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Haemonetics stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

