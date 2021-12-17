Citigroup Downgrades Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) to Neutral

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.
Haemonetics stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
