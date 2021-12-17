CI&T Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 20th (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T’s (NYSE:CINT) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 20th. CI&T had issued 13,043,478 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $195,652,170 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During CI&T’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CINT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $12.28 on Friday. CI&T has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

