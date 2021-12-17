Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $60.12. 268,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,252,871. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $253.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

