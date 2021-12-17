Cipher Price Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Cipher has a market capitalization of $86,413.83 and approximately $2,222.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cipher has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.07 or 0.00394131 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010528 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000944 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.16 or 0.01336476 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.