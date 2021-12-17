Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.29). Cinemark posted earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cinemark by 7.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CNK traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $16.16. 1,954,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.43.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

