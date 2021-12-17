Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,084,000 after buying an additional 126,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,493,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

