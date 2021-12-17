Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,600 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the November 15th total of 683,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,279.6 days.

OTCMKTS CHRRF traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

