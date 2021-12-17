Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,600 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the November 15th total of 683,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,279.6 days.
OTCMKTS CHRRF traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.32.
About Chorus Aviation
