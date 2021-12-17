China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 190,210 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.24.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 1,015.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,221 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of China Pharma worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

