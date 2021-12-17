China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 190,210 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.24.
China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.
About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)
China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.
