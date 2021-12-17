Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Chevron by 20.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,064,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,014,000 after buying an additional 32,902 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 29.5% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.51. The stock had a trading volume of 395,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,518,049. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $222.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

