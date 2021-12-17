Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $123.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.05.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

