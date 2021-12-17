Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLDT. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.35 million, a PE ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

