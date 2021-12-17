ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0131 on Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $261,092.92 and approximately $2,733.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.34 or 0.08242579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,706.11 or 0.99971466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002714 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

