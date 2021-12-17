ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $31.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,017,743.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 731,084 shares of company stock worth $15,131,063. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in ChargePoint by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

