ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $696.54 million, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.70.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 204,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

