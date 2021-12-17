Chainswap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,574.00 (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $9,574.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00039434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00199582 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,358,883 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

