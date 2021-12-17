Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,067.60

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,067.60 ($14.11) and traded as low as GBX 932.50 ($12.32). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 976 ($12.90), with a volume of 623,546 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.62) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 23.66, a quick ratio of 23.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,087.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,067.60.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

