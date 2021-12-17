Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.60

Shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and traded as low as $13.91. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 160,064 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Central Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. Research analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

