Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Up 11%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s stock price was up 11% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 4,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 200,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, Director Aaron Kantoff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J acquired 36,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $428,162.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 202,200 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.