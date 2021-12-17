Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Tudor Pickering in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$19.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,591,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.03 and a 12-month high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.