Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is ConocoPhillips’ Largest Position

ConocoPhillips reduced its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,720,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,360,000 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy comprises 100.0% of ConocoPhillips’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ConocoPhillips owned 6.97% of Cenovus Energy worth $1,415,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,686,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,002 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $261,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $379,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 49.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

CVE stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. 175,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,657,984. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

