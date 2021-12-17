CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW stock opened at $187.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

