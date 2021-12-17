CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.60.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ CDK opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CDK Global by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 290,097 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,818,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CDK Global by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.