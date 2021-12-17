CCLA Investment Management Ltd Invests $82.71 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 412,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,712,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Verisk Analytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total value of $13,073,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,428 shares of company stock valued at $73,735,528. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $226.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,643. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.20.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

