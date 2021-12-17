CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $93.35 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 482,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 1.5% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $93,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.81. 4,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,040. The company has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.94 and its 200-day moving average is $211.00. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

