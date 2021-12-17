CCLA Investment Management Ltd Acquires 13,377 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises about 2.0% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.50% of Yum China worth $122,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Yum China by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,580 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,820 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,866 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $67,116,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.