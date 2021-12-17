Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Update

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 158,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,913 shares of company stock worth $101,341. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carter Bankshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

